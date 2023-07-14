  • Home
  Northern Alliance adds a used tugboat to its fleet of 11 vessels
  2023 July 14

    Northern Alliance adds a used tugboat to its fleet of 11 vessels

    Alexey Milovantsev, engineering manager of the company, plans to use domestic-made components for the tug pod drives upgrade

    Photo credit: OOO Northern Alliance
    Northern Alliance OOO has acquired the Hector, a Russian-flagged tugboat, which will be deployed in the ports of the North-West ports of the country from this autumn, the company's engineering manager said.

    Alexei Milovantsev, engineering manager told IAA PortNews that the tug was purchased on the secondary market and will require maintenance and refitting. The tugboat is currently heading for Vygorg based Vyborg Shipyard (part of UCS) from the Turkish port of Tuzla.

    Nothern Alliance plans to contract OOO CSM (General Director Mustafa Kashka), a new Russian manufacturer of steerable rudder propellers, for the repair of support fleet vessels. This year, the company made its first supply of rubber seals and gaskets for rudder propellers, and is preparing the necessary production facilities for its own import-substituting production of the marine equipment in Russia.

    Until now, the rudder propellers and marine components were supplied only by foreign companies. The Hektor tug was outfitted with two Rolls-Royce rudder propellers.

2023 July 14

