2023 July 14 14:22

Northern Alliance adds a used tugboat to its fleet of 11 vessels

Alexey Milovantsev, engineering manager of the company, plans to use domestic-made components for the tug pod drives upgrade





Photo credit: OOO Northern Alliance



Alexei Milovantsev, engineering manager told IAA PortNews that the tug was purchased on the secondary market and will require maintenance and refitting. The tugboat is currently heading for Vygorg based Vyborg Shipyard (part of UCS) from the Turkish port of Tuzla.



Nothern Alliance plans to contract OOO CSM (General Director Mustafa Kashka), a new Russian manufacturer of steerable rudder propellers, for the repair of support fleet vessels. This year, the company made its first supply of rubber seals and gaskets for rudder propellers, and is preparing the necessary production facilities for its own import-substituting production of the marine equipment in Russia.



Until now, the rudder propellers and marine components were supplied only by foreign companies. The Hektor tug was outfitted with two Rolls-Royce rudder propellers.