2023 July 14 13:58

MAN Energy Solutions completes first ammonia engine test

MAN Energy Solutions has announced the successful first running of a test engine on ammonia at its Research Centre Copenhagen (RCC), according to the company's release. The company reports that the successful combustion was performed on a MAN B&W two-stroke 4T50ME-X type and produced positive results with particularly promising data regarding pilot-oil amount and combustion stability.



MAN Energy Solutions reports that safety has been of paramount importance at all stages leading to the new milestone. Precautions taken due to the fuel’s inherent characteristics include the construction of a custom-built ‘cold hall’, which can contain ammonia vapour in the unlikely event of a leak with the activation of a water screen. Robust safety features from the company’s existing dual-fuel portfolio, such as double-walled piping and system ventilation, have also been built into the ammonia engine’s design.



MAN Energy Solutions states that it broadly expects to hold its delivery timeline for the first ammonia engine, with subsequent operation onboard a commercial vessel from around 2026.



The ammonia engine R&D project started in 2019 with a pre-study and investigation of ammonia combustibility. The following year, a second test-engine arrived in Copenhagen, enabling a parallel-test engine setup with different fuels at RCC; HAZID workshops on the engine concepts were performed simultaneously.

In 2021, the ammonia fuel-supply system and auxiliary systems were specified with the highest possible focus on safety, while 2022 saw the installation of the same systems at RCC with instrumentation for test engine No. 1 for 1-cylinder ammonia testing initiated.

In 2023, ammonia bunkering and service-tank facilities were built with all auxiliary systems enabling a full containment of ammonia in the unlikely event of a leak. Similarly, all auxiliary systems were initially tested with water, followed by ammonia.