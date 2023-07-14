  • Home
    First FSU successfully delivered to Bechevinskaya Bay in Kamchatka

    Photo source: Rosmorrechflot website
    NOVATEK is engaged in building of an offshore LNG transshipment facility consisting of a pair of such floating gas storage units

    Several towing boats escorted the FSU Koryak to the Bechevinskaya section of the seaport of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, Rosmorrechflot press office reports citing the Authority of Sea Ports of Sakhaling, Kuriles and Kamchatka.

    This is the first floating gas storage unit delivered to the construction site of the eastern offshore LNG transshipment complex, which is being built by NOVATEK in Kamchatka.

    Tugboats with a capacity of 5,000 to 20,000 hp were involved in the operation to ensure safe performance of towing, docking and unfastening of the FSU. Estimated time to complete the scope of work is 10 days.

    The FSU Koryak is a non-self-propelled vessel with LOA 400 meters, breadth 60 meters, and loaded draft of 12.2 meters. The LNG storage capacity is 360,000 cbm. The complex project envisages two FSUs.

    The Marine Transshipment Complex (MPC) in Bechevinskaya Bay is designed to transship NOVATEK’s LNG cargoes from ice-class gas carriers following the Northern Sea Route (NSR) from the area of the Arctic fields to gas carriers without ice class. The latter, then will deliver LNG cargo to consumers in the Asia-Pacific region. Part of the gas volume will be used to meet the public needs of the Kamchatka Territory.

    Earlier, Arctic Perevalka Company (founded by PAO NOVATEK) has received the status of a resident of the Kamchatka Priority Development Area (TOR) and under an agreement with the Corporation for the Development of the Far East and the Arctic, will invest about RUB 6 billion. The terminal will have a floating gas storage capacity of 360,000 cbm, with the capacity of the LNG transshipment terminal of 20 million tonnes per year. The company expects to put the Kamchatka MPC into operation at the end of 2023.

    PAO NOVATEK is the largest independent natural gas producer in Russia, and in 2017, entered the global LNG market by successfully launching the Yamal LNG project. Founded in 1994, the Company is engaged in the exploration, production, processing and marketing of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. Upstream activities of the Company’s subsidiaries and joint ventures are concentrated mainly in the prolific Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region, which is the world’s largest natural gas producing area and accounts for approximately 80% of Russia’s natural gas production and approximately 15% of the world’s gas production. NOVATEK is a public joint stock company established under the laws of the Russian Federation.

