2023 July 14 11:20

Shearwater GeoServices to conduct innovative streamer & node survey for OMV (Norge) AS

Shearwater announces a new project with OMV for a pioneering towed streamer survey with Ocean Bottom Nodes over the Berling gas and condensate discovery.

Spanning 1040 sq.km, this hybrid survey will commence in July 2023 and last for three months. Shearwater's advanced vessels, SW Tasman and Oceanic Vega, will lead the operations. SW Tasman will operate as an ROV node deployment vessel for first time, following its conversion announced on 22nd October 2022 and will deploy the nodes before Oceanic Vega acquire the multi-Azimuth towed streamer survey.



