2023 July 13 17:41

Celsius’ newest dual-fuel LNG carrier named in South Korea

Denmark’s shipping company Celsius Shipping has hosted a naming ceremony for the latest liquified natural gas (LNG) tanker Celsius Geneva in South Korea, according to Offshore Energy.

Built by Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI), the vessel incorporates latest environmentally friendly technologies. It features a cargo capacity of 180,000.

According to the data provided by VesselsValue, the G-series vessel is equipped with MAN Energy Solutions’ (MAN ES) dual fuel LNG engine. Furthermore, it has GTT’s Mark III Flex Membrane installed onboard.

“With a cargo capacity of 180,000 M3, it symbolizes our commitment to a greener future. This vessel is a true testament to our dedication to reducing carbon emissions and promoting eco-friendly practices in the maritime industry.”

Celsius Tankers, part of Celsius Group has recently placed an order for four LNG carriers at China Merchants Heavy Industries (CMHI).

These vessels will feature air lubrication, enhanced reliquefication capacity, optimization of hull shape and a paint system to reduce the vessels’ friction in water.

Furthemore, the ships will be built to ABS class with Enviro+ notation for improved criteria for environmental protection. They will be fitted with ME-GA propulsion.





