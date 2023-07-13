2023 July 13 16:00

Russian Gov’t approves the New Composite Materials comprehensive scientific and technical programme

The Russian government has approved a comprehensive scientific and technical program "New Composite Materials", Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said. According to the government meeting transcript about RUB 7 billion will be allocated for the programme implementation with half of the sum as extra-budgetary investments.

The government plans to create dozens of new types of innovative products.



“It is important that the use of our own, domestic composite materials will increase the competitiveness of key industries. First of all, this is space, shipbuilding and aircraft building, the automotive industry, the transport sector, energy, and the construction complex,” Mr. Mishustin said.



The program participants must develop and implement in 2023-2027 at least 42 technologies that meet current global market trends. For example, one of the tasks facing them is to reduce the cost of carbon fiber in order to increase its consumption in the real sector of the economy. In addition, specialists will need to find optimal solutions for the disposal of composite waste and the production of materials based on recycled carbon fiber.



Leading Russian scientific and production centers will be engaged in the development of new technologies, including Lomonosov Moscow State University, OOO Plant of Carbon and Composite Materials, Institute of Solid State Physics of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Research and Production Centre "Carbon Fibers and Composites", Moscow Aviation Institute, The Central Aerohydrodynamic Institute named after N.E. Zhukovsky (TsAGI).



One of the priority areas of the comprehensive programme is the staffing of the composite materials industry. This task is expected to be solved through the introduction of new practice-oriented educational programs in universities that train engineers.



The total amount of funding for the program in 2023-2027 will exceed 6.7 billion rubles. Half of them are federal budget funds. They will be provided through grants as subsidies within the framework of the state program "Scientific and Technological Development of the Russian Federation".