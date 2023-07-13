2023 July 13 15:44

Jeddah Islamic Port container throughput up 16% to 473,676 TEUs in June 2023

Jeddah Islamic Port has registered its highest container throughput in a month by processing 473,676 TEUs last month, a 16% surge over 406,913 TEUs recorded in June 2022, according to Mawani's release.

The operational achievement comes amid large-scale development plans implemented by the Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) to upgrade and expand the Red Sea hub, including a nine-billion-riyal concession with DP World to upgrade capacity at the South Container Terminal to 13 million TEUs, in line with its long term objectives of positioning Jeddah as a top ten port and fulfilling the ambitions of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy (NTLS) that seek to transform Saudi Arabia into a global logistics destination.

The first half of 2023 saw major shipping liners add Jeddah to eight cargo services, providing reliable and faster maritime connections to 260 ports across the Middle East, Europe, Africa, the Americas, and the Indian Subcontinent, besides contributing to an increased flow of trade and investments into the Kingdom.

With a strategic location along the East-West trade route, Jeddah Islamic Port boasts 62 multipurpose berths and cutting edge infrastructure designed for efficient handling of goods and vessels. Last year alone saw 56 million tons of cargo, five million TEUs of containers, and three million TEUs of transshipments pass through the Kingdom’s busiest port.