2023 July 13 15:40

Russian seaports H1 volume rises 10.5% (expanded version)

Handling of exports increased by 9.3%, of imports – by 11.2%





Photo source: the ASOP website



The Association of Russian Sea Commercial Ports (ASOP) statistics showed that the volume of dry bulk cargo rose 18.2% year-on-year to 224.7 million tonnes, including: coal – 107.5 million tonnes (+10.5%), cargo in containers – 24.9 million tonnes (+3.6 %), grain – 33.4 million tonnes (an increase of 2.2 times), ferrous metals – 11.2 million tonnes (-16.8%), mineral fertilizers – 16.6 million tonnes (an increase of 1.6 times ), ore – 4.9 million tonnes (-27.0%), cargo on ferries – 3.8 million tonnes (+26.3%),.



Handling of liquid bulk cargo rose to 228.6 million tonnes (+3.9%). This half-year volume included crude oil – 140.3 million tonnes (+7.5%), oil products – 65.6 million tonnes (-4.0% ), liquefied gas – 17.9 million tonnes (-3.7%), food cargo – 2.9 million tonnes (+36.0%).



In the reporting period the seaports handled 356.4 million tonnes (+9.3%) of exports, 19.8 million tonnes (+11.2%) of imports, 33.5 million tonnes (+5.0%) of transit cargo, and 43 .6 million tonnes (+26.6%) of cargo shipped on short-sea trades.



The Arctic basin ports handled 49.5 million tonnes (+2.0%). The six-month volume of dry bulk cargo totaled 14.9 million tonnes (+17.2%), of liquid bulk cargo – 34.6 million tonnes (-3.3%). The six-month volume of Murmansk rose to 30.5 million tonnes (+9.2%), of Sabetta – decrease to 13.9 million tonnes (-4.7%), of Varandey – to 2.7 million tonnes (-11.4%). Throughput of the Port of Arkhangelsk dropped 29.9% to 0.85 million tonnes.



Cargo traffic at the seaports in the Baltic basin reached 129.8 million tonnes (+5.2%), with the volume of dry bulk cargo rising to 57.0 million tonnes (+17.2%). Handling of liquid bulk cargo fell to 72.8 million tonnes (-2.6%). The six-month volume at the following ports totaled: Ust-Luga – 61.6 million tonnes (+5.5%), Primorsk – 34.2 million tonnes (+12.2%), the Greate Port of St. Petersburg – 22.4 million tonnes (+4.4 %), Vysotsk – 6.5 million tonnes (-18.2%).



Handling of different cargo at the seaports of the Azov-Black Sea basin amounted to 151.2 million tonnes (+21.2%). The six-month volume of dry bulk cargo reached 71.8 million tonnes (+33.1%), of liquid bulk cargo – 79.4 million tonnes (+12.1%). Cargo throughput at the following ports: Novorossiysk – 82.9 million tonnes (+11.0%), Taman – 22.3 million tonnes (+4.6%), Tuapse – 12.8 million tonnes (+38.5%), Port Kavkaz – 11 .3 million tonnes (an increase of 2.2 times), Rostov-on-Don – 8.1 million tonnes (+35.7%).



The seaports based in the Caspian Sea basin handled 3.6 million tonnes (+38.0%) in the reporting period. The volume of dry bulk cargo amounted to 2.1 million tonnes (an increase of 1.8 times), liquid bulk cargo – 1.5 million tonnes (+3.0%). Throughput at the Port of Makhachkala increased to 1.7 million tonnes (+16.5%), the Port of Astrakhan handled 1.7 million tonnes (an increase of 1.7 times).



The seaports of the Far Eastern basin handled 119.2 million tonnes (+7.5%), of which the volume of dry bulk cargo reached 78.9 million tonnes (+7.2%), liquid bulk cargo – 40.3 million tonnes (+8.0%). The volume of the ports of Vostochny hit 44.0 million tonnes (+10.8%), of Vanino – 18.6 million tonnes (-0.6%), of Vladivostok – 16.7 million tonnes (+8.8%), of Nakhodka – 13.6 million tonnes (+8.7%), of Prigorodnoye – 7.1 million tonnes (-12.4%).



In the first half of the year the seaports handled 28,175 passenger ships (-0.3%) and 1 908.9 thousand passengers (+20.6%) at marine passenger terminals (+20.6%), including the number of passengers departing from ports – 1 802.1 thousand people (+21.3%), and 106.8 thousand of arrived passengers (+9.8%). There was no transit passengers in the reporting period.



The passengers were served primarily at specialized passenger terminals in the seaports of Sevastopol – 1 693.6 thousand people (+22.0%), of Yalta – 98.8 thousand people (-16.2%), of Sochi – 81.0 thousand people (+41.8%).