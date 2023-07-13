  • Home
  Mitsubishi Shipbuilding receives order for 12 units of LNG fuel gas supply system
    Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., a Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group company based in Yokohama, has received orders from Imabari Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. for 12 units of its Fuel Gas Supply System (FGSS), a liquefied natural gas (LNG) fuel gas supply system for high-pressure dual-fuel marine engines. The equipment for 9 LNG-fueled car carriers and 3 LNG-fueled bulk carriers to be built by Imabari Shipbuilding Group will be continuously delivered from spring 2024.

    The FGSS ordered by Imabari Shipbuilding feature an optimized cargo space layout utilizing a modular design for exceptional space-saving and maintenance access, shortened construction schedule at shipyards, and a proprietary control system that can be customized according to customer needs, contributing to both excellent operability and safety. Mitsubishi Shipbuilding previously received the first order for FGSS for LNG-fueled car carriers from Imabari Group in 2021, and this is the first order for FGSS for LNG-fueled bulk carriers. With those new orders, Mitsubishi Shipbuilding will supply a total 18 units (15 car carriers and 3 bulk carriers) to Imabari Shipbuilding, including 2 units already delivered.

    In addition, for the LNG-fueled car carriers to be equipped with FGSS module which were ordered this time, Imabari Shipbuilding will install LNG fuel tanks currently being manufactured at its Nishi-Tadotsu Division where Mitsubishi Shipbuilding is also providing technical support for the manufacturing of those LNG fuel tanks.

    Mitsubishi Shipbuilding, as part of MHI Group's strategic initiatives for energy transition, will provide FGSS units to a broad range of customers involved in the construction of LNG-fueled vessels, enhancing the added value and competitiveness of ships. Further, by helping to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions through the widespread adoption of LNG-fueled vessels, Mitsubishi Shipbuilding, as a maritime system integrator, aims to further the decarbonization of the marine industry, support the realization of a carbon neutral world, and reduce environmental impacts on a global scale.

    Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world’s leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world.

