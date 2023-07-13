2023 July 13 18:01

ProZero Workboats announces sale of 15m vessel to Nord University, Norway

ProZero Workboats has announced the sale of a new 15m ProZero vessel to Nord University in Norway. This acquisition marks a significant milestone for Nord University commitment to expanding and enhancing their research capabilities within the blue sector. The university expressed great enthusiasm for the new vessel, highlighting the numerous benefits it will bring to their research and academic endeavors.

The 15m ProZero workboat will provide researchers and students with improved opportunities to expand and advance their studies. It is expected to contribute to technological progress, empowering students, and researchers to engage in high-quality teaching and research activities. This acquisition is part of Nord University's historic investment in the blue sector.

With the ongoing construction of the campus in Bodø, set to accommodate the Faculty of Biosciences and Aquaculture from the fall of 2024, and the recent christening of the coastal research vessel Prinsesse Ingrid Alexandra (PIA) in April 2023, this new vessel represents another significant addition to Nord University's marine infrastructure.

According to Skipper Morten Krogstad, the new 15m Prospero Workboat is a clear improvement that complements the existing fleet.

The ProZero 15m vessel represents an advanced maritime solution, designed with versatility and efficiency in mind for various marine applications. Constructed using high- quality composite materials, it ensures durability and longevity while meeting regulatory standards.

The vessel incorporates robust features for enhanced functionality and protection, including large fender lists for docking and mooring operations. Its interior and exterior are set up to meet the universities specific needs in regards of equipment’s such as winches and cranes to handle water and seabed samples and the layout are configured to ensure the best possible workflow also having students on board.

ProZero Norway AS is a leading maritime solutions provider specializing in the design and construction of high-performance vessels. With a focus on innovation, efficiency, and sustainability, ProZero delivers tailored solutions to clients in various maritime sectors, including passenger transport, aquaculture, offshore wind, and research.