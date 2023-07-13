2023 July 13 11:42

LNG-fueled tugboat Ishin marks 100th LNG bunkering

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. announced that the LNG-fueled tugboat Ishin, owned by MOL and operated by its group company Nihon Tug-Boat Co., Ltd., has marked its 100th LNG bunkering at the Port of Sakai-Semboku, Osaka, after entering service in 2019.



The Ishin is currently engaged in harbor towage and escort operations for large freighters and other vessels mainly in the Port of Sakai-Semboku. It receives carbon neutral LNG from Osaka Gas Co., Ltd. and Daigas Energy Co., Ltd. by the truck-to-ship system using LNG trucks.



