  • 2023 July 13 11:42

    LNG-fueled tugboat Ishin marks 100th LNG bunkering

    Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. announced that the LNG-fueled tugboat Ishin, owned by MOL and operated by its group company Nihon Tug-Boat Co., Ltd., has marked its 100th LNG bunkering at the Port of Sakai-Semboku, Osaka, after entering service in 2019.

    The Ishin is currently engaged in harbor towage and escort operations for large freighters and other vessels mainly in the Port of Sakai-Semboku. It receives carbon neutral LNG from Osaka Gas Co., Ltd. and Daigas Energy Co., Ltd. by the truck-to-ship system using LNG trucks.

