2023 July 13 11:20

TFG Marine starts marine fuel supply operations in Los Angeles

TFG Marine commenced marine fuel supply operations in Los Angeles, according to the company's release.

The low sulphur marine gasoil is on offer to vessels is Emissions Control Area-compliant with monthly fuel sales at the port standing at around 3,000 metric tonnes.

The company's US team is now on hand to supply ECA-compliant LSMGO to vessels at anchorage or whilst berthed at the Port of Long Beach in California, with a view to expanding its fuel offer range.