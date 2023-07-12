2023 July 12 17:33

Russia approved the accession of Turkmenistan to the agreement on the ITC "North-South"

The Russian government approved the accession of Turkmenistan to the agreement on the international transport corridor (ITC) "North-South", according to the relevant order published on the Federal portal of legal information.



Recall that the agreement was signed in St. Petersburg on September 12, 2000. The agreement was signed by the government of the Russian Federation, the government of the Republic of India, the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the government of the Sultanate of Oman. It is aimed at the development of this transport corridor and cooperation between these countries.