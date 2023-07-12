2023 July 12 17:36

The first ME-GA engine completes gas trials aboard an LNG carrier built by Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries for Knutsen OAS Shipping

MAN Energy Solutions has announced that the first ME-GA engine has completed gas trials aboard an LNG carrier built by Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries (HSHI) for Norwegian shipping company, Knutsen OAS Shipping.



Built by HHI-EMD, the Knutsen ME-GA engine comes equipped with Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) that reduces methane-slip emissions compared to first-generation, Otto-cycle engines without EGR.



The MAN B&W ME-GA engine delivers a low CAPEX solution aimed at LNG carriers that are able to use ‘boil-off’ gas as a source of fuel.

Based on the well-proven MAN B&W dual-fuel design with minimal installation requirements, the MAN B&W ME-GA uses an efficient ignition concept and unique gas-admission system that delivers safe and reliable operation.

The ME-GA furthermore features minimal operational costs, simple supply and purging concepts, and low maintenance costs for its fuel-gas supply system. It joins the well-established ME-GI Diesel-cycle engine in MAN Energy Solutions’ two-stroke-engine portfolio, which now offers both low- and high-pressure, dual-fuel solutions for operation on LNG.