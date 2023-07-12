2023 July 12 17:02

European Parliament adopts new rules for the greener maritime fuels

MEPs adopted new rules on cleaner maritime fuels. During the negotiations with Council, they ensured that ships will have to gradually reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by cutting the amount of GHG in the energy they use (below 2020 level) by 2% as of 2025 to 80% as of 2050. This would apply to ships above a gross tonnage of 5000, which are in principle responsible for 90% of CO2 emissions, and to all energy used on board in or between EU ports, as well as to 50% of energy used on voyages where the departure or arrival port is outside of the EU or in EU outermost regions.

In order to significantly reduce air pollution in ports, containerships and passenger ships will be obliged to use on-shore power supply for all electricity needs while moored at the quayside in major EU ports as of 2030. Thanks to MEPs, the new rules also set a 2% renewable fuels usage target as of 2034 if the Commission reports that in 2031 renewable fuels of non-biological origin (RFNBO) amount to less than 1% of fuel mix.



Parliament’s rapporteur on alternative fuels infrastructure Petar Vitanov (S&D, BG) said: “Using more sustainable, renewable and efficient energy solutions in the transport sector will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution, improve citizens’ quality of life and create new high-quality jobs. The new rules will also help to deploy more charging infrastructure and make it as easy to use as traditional petrol stations.ʺ

Parliament’s rapporteur on sustainable maritime fuels Jörgen Warborn (EPP, SE) said: “The new rules set out by far the world’s most ambitious path to decarbonising maritime transport. It targets 90 percent of maritime CO2 emissions while shielding the smallest ship-owners and ports from costs and administrative burden. They make Europe the frontrunner in creating a demand for sustainable fuels and fostering innovation.”



The new rules on sustainable maritime fuels were backed by 555 votes to 48 and 25 abstentions. The sustainable maritime fuels rules will apply as of 1 January 2025.



