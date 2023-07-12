2023 July 12 17:16

Ocean Network Express launches LUX Service, connecting Europe and South America

Ocean Network Express (ONE) has announced the Latin-East-Coast Europe Express (LUX), a new weekly service connecting Europe and the Mediterranean to the East Coast of South America, providing ONE’s valued customers with greater coverage, connectivity, and flexibility.

The LUX represents ONE’s first dedicated service connecting Europe and the Mediterranean to the East Coast of South America. The service is designed to provide a competitive northbound transit time from the East Coast of South America to the Mediterranean and Europe, offering customers a competitive alternative to the existing products on the market, especially for refrigerated cargo. It is also the only service on the market making a direct call from Lisbon to the East Coast of South America, providing customers with the opportunity to ship from these unique port pairs.



The inaugural sailing for LUX will commence from Montevideo on 16th September with the following rotation:

Rotterdam – London Gateway – Hamburg – Antwerp – Lisbon – Algeciras – Santos – Paranagua – Montevideo – Buenos Aires – Itapoa – Paranagua – Santos – Rio De Janeiro – Algeciras – Rotterdam



Ocean Network Express (ONE) was incepted on July 7, 2017 following the liner service integrations of Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (“K” LINE), Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) and Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK). The new entity functions from its global headquarter in Singapore, supported by regional headquarters in Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil. Operating more than 200 vessels, it offers an expeditious and a reliable international network of over 170 services to 120 countries and beyond. ONE is the world’s seventh largest container carrier with a fleet size of approximately 1.52 million TEU. ONE is a member of THE Alliance (THEA), a global ocean carrier consortium.