2023 July 12 14:01

First LNG-powered containership reaches Saudi East Coast

King Abdulaziz Port welcomed CMA CGM SYMI, making the Dammam-based hub the first on the Kingdom’s East Coast to receive a Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG)-powered container vessel, according to Mawani's release.

CMA CGM SYMI has been running on clean energy since entering service in 2022, reflecting the maritime industry’s growing intent to go carbon-neutral across its operations.

LNG powered vessels are no strangers to Saudi shores, with mega containership CMA CGM Jacques Saade having docked at Jeddah Islamic Port in the year 2021. The largest boxship to run on LNG in the world, the groundbreaking vessel features a capacity of 23,000 TEUs, a length of 400 meters, and a width of 61 meters.