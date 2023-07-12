2023 July 12 12:41

Tsuneishi Shipbuilding achieves full in-house manufacturing of pressure tanks for LPG carriers

Tsuneishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. achieved full in-house manufacturing of pressure tanks for LPG carriers. Molding the tank head for the edge of the pressure tank was a huge challenge, but was successfully carried out using existing equipment. The tank will be installed on the first LPG carrier to be built by Tsuneishi Shipbuilding.



The LPG carrier that will be installed with the tanks have 5,000m3 cargo tank capacity, 99m length, 17.6m breadth, and 8m depth. Mitsui E&S Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. (HQ: Daiba Frontier Building 13F, 2-3-2 Daiba, Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan; President: Yasunori Kohatake) of the TSUNEISHI GROUP provided the knowhow of tank manufacturing and gas outfitting, such as the basic design, detailed design for the gas tank and gas system, assembly procedure, and precision management method. Moreover, the LPG carrier with these tanks retain the main dimensions of the standard 5,000m3 LPG carrier class. The vessel has featured a hull form that reduces propulsion resistance and the newest main engine to comply with the CO2 emission regulations of EEDI Phase 3. Equipped with SCR, this LPG carrier qualifies as an eco-ship with excellent propulsion and environmental performance that satisfies the requirements of the NOx Tier III regulations.



Tsuneishi Shipbuilding has proclaimed an “Advanced Technology Road Map” targeting 2025 and is diligently conducting research and development to realize zero-emission ships. With this in-house manufacturing of the pressure tank for LPG carriers as a start, we are now planning to manufacture LNG fuel tanks. Growing demand and building will grow for ships using new fuel such as LNG, ammonia, and hydrogen, we intend to apply our newly-gained pressure tank manufacturing technology to other fuel tanks. By implementing new technologies and bolstering collaboration with our group companies, Tsuneishi Shipbuilding will lead the shipbuilding and shipping industries in decarbonization as an environmentally-friendly company.



Tsuneishi Shipbuilding (Fukuyama, Hiroshima, Japan) engages in shipbuilding and repairs, and is the anchor company of the TSUNEISHI Group, which conducts business mainly in the shipbuilding industry and maritime transport. With manufacturing bases in Japan (Tsuneishi Factory, the HQ), Philippines, and China, the company builds bulk carriers, container carriers, tankers, etc.