2023 July 11 18:06

Peninsula completes its first sustainable biofuel delivery to DS NORDEN

Peninsula, the leading independent supplier of marine energy, has completed its first sustainable biofuel delivery to DS NORDEN. The successful STS supply took place on Monday 19th June in Gibraltar, according to the company's release.

Peninsula’s BIO blend (VLSFO B24) was derived from Used Cooking Oil (UCO) and delivered by the chemical tanker, Hercules Sky, one of the latest vessels to join the Peninsula fleet. The receiving vessel was NORDEN’s 62,594 dwt bulk carrier, La Luna. The growing demand for biofuels in the Mediterranean reinforces the company’s decision to add the product to its range of marine energy solutions.

Peninsula’s biofuels are drop in, low-carbon, options that require little to no retrofitting or change to receiving vessels. The International Sustainability & Carbon Certification (ISCC) accreditation facilitates the supply of biofuels from feedstocks that have fully traceable, sustainable and GHG reducing supply chains. This enables Peninsula to directly support customers seeking help to lower their carbon emissions.