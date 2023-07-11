2023 July 11 17:36

The Suez Canal Authority grants rebates of up to 75% for product tankers

The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) is granting rebates of up to 75% for product tankers transiting the waterway while on voyages between the US Gulf and Caribbean ports and Asia, according to Seatrade Maritime.



The rebates apply for petroleum product tankers transiting from US Gulf ports from Miami westwards and the Caribbean area to ports in the Indian sub-continent and Asia via the Suez Canal.

The rebates are scaled depending on how far East the vessel calls with a 20% rebate for ports from Karachi, Pakistan to Cochin, India; a 60% rebate for ports east of Cochin until before Port Klang, Malaysia; and 75% for ports from Port Klang eastwards.

Vessels pay the full normal tolls for the Suez Canal and then apply for the rebate. To be eligible for a rebate ships should not call intermediate ports between origin and destination ports.

The rebate applies between 1 July and 31 December.



