2023 July 11 17:16

Samsung Heavy Industries captures ship's underwater noise

South Korean shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries revealed on Tuesday that it has attained cutting-edge technology enabling the precise analysis of underwater radiated noise through the examination of sound waves detected by sonar, according to The Korea Economic Daily.

The utilization of sonar signal analysis technology permits the measurement of the noise intensity, direction, and distance emitted by various noise sources. Primarily deployed in military operations for ship detection purposes, this technology has now found its application in the field of underwater radiated noise research.

Samsung Heavy Industries accomplished a significant milestone by becoming the first to implement this technique in the study of underwater ship noise in commercial vessels. Notably, they successfully analyzed the noise source of an exceptionally large 174,000 cubic meter-class liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier.

Underwater ship radiated noise emanates from the cavitation of propellers, the ship's structure, and its machinery during navigation, potentially causing direct repercussions on marine ecosystems, including marine mammals and fish.

In response to the growing significance of regulating underwater radiated noise, discussions led by the International Maritime Organization are currently in progress. Consequently, the development of noise reduction technologies has gained substantial importance.

Samsung Heavy Industries elucidated that their newly acquired technology will enhance their competence in related technological advancements.

They will be capable of analyzing the causes and impacts of underwater radiated noise, subdividing noise sources in dry-docked vessels, and predicting noise levels based on variables such as speed and draft (the depth at which the hull is submerged in water).