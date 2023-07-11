2023 July 11 16:14

SCZONE launches the first ships’ bunkering operation in Sokhna port

The General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) announced the implementation of the first ships’ bunkering operation in Sokhna port in the southern zone of SCZONE, where the containers vessel CMA CGM SUEZ was supplied by Karpathos ship for fuel.

In this context, Mr. Waleid Gamal El-Dien, chairman of SCZONE, announced the implementation of ships’ bunkering services in the ports of East and West Port Said last June for the first time within SCZONE’s strategy 2020/2025 to localize maritime services in its ports. He referred to the implementation of this service during the berthing of the container vessel at the berths of the first basin of DP World-Sokhna , the main operator of Sokhna port, container handling terminal. The vessel was fueled by karpathos supply ship of the MINERVA company, with an amount of 950 tons of fuel.