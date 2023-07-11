2023 July 11 15:46

HJSC holds a christening ceremony for the 3D/4D marine geophysical exploration research vessel

HJ Shipbuilding & Construction (HJSC) held a christening ceremony for the high-tech 3D/4D geophysical exploration research vessel ordered by Korea Institute of Geoscience and Mineral Resources (KIGAM), according to the company's release.



The ceremony was held at Yeongdo Shipyard.



As the nation’s only geophysical exploration research vessel ‘The TAMHAE 2’ became obsolete, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy and KIGAM have worked on securing a next-generation high-tech 3D/4D geophysical exploration research vessel since 2016. In 2021, HJSC was named for this project. The vessel was being built in HJSC’s Yeongdo Shipyard for about 2 years and is finally ready to be launched.



The 6,000-ton TAMHAE 3 (92m in length, 21m in width) is the nation’s first multi-purpose geophysical exploration vessel which features high-performance 3D & 4D research equipment. This high-tech, high value-added ship can explore oceans and polar regions as well as the continental shelf. It is able to handle 3D and 4D geophysical explorations to examine marine energy resources and fault.



In particular, this new vessel is capable of deploying 8 seismic streamers of up to 6km in length. It also features seabed seismic exploration and high-resolution 4D monitoring. It can travel up to 36,000km at 15 knots (28km/h) with 50 crews, which means that it is possible to cover both the North and South Poles.



The global shipbuilder has devoted all its energy to building the TAMHAE 3 with cutting-edge technologies such as ice-class hull for polar sailing, dynamic positioning system (DPS), noise control and auto-navigation system.



The TAMHAE 3 will be ready at Yeongdo Shipyard and handed over to KIGAM after sea trials.