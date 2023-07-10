2023 July 10 18:00

CSSC’s big three Shanghai yards secure 63 newbuild orders in H1

Three Shanghai-based shipbuilding yards under China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), Jiangnan Shipyard, Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding and Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding have bagged 63 newbuild ingorders in the first half of this year, according to Seatrade Maritime.

The three yards in total delivered 29 vessels in the first half, laying a firm foundation for completing the year production target.

Newly received order volume of the three yards keeps increasing during the first six months, among which the high and middle-end vessel type accounts for over 90% of the total volume.

Among the 63 newly received orders, 42% are special gas carriers including LNG, VLEC and VLGC, setting a new record for the yards.