2023 July 10 17:10

World’s 1st containership operating on green methanol delivered

Danish shipping giant A.P. Moller Maersk has revealed that the world’s first containership operating on green methanol has been delivered, according to Offshore Energy.

As disclosed, the company signed and taken delivery of the vessel, HMD Hull 4168, built at Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. and Hyundai Heavy Industries Co.

The 2,100 TEU boxship is now preparing to embark on its maiden voyage towards Copenhagen.

The 21,500 km trip from Ulsan, South Korea to Copenhagen, Denmark will provide real operational experience for Maersk seafarers handling the new engines and using methanol as fuel, as the company prepares to receive a fleet of new, large ocean-going methanol-enabled ships from 2024.

Namely, the feeder will be followed by 18 large ocean-going vessels of 16,000-17,200 TEU capacity which are scheduled for delivery in 2024 and 2025.





