2023 July 10 14:44

Zvezdochka manufactures its own 3 MW steerable propulsion units of Ice 3 class

Two more 4,5 MW rudder propellers are in production



Centre for Propulsion Systems, a division of Zvezdochka Ship Repair Centre (a company of USC) that executes a marine components contract has completed the manufacture of a set of 3MW AT32V1 steerable rudder propellers of Ice 3 Class, Zvezdochka press service said.



Specialists of the Zvezdochka’s Centre for Propulsion Systems also performed other mechanical processing and are ready to provide the propulsion units installation supervision and dockside trials under the contract.



The rudder propeller is a promising product of the Zvezdochka in-house design. The units manufacture by the Center for Propulsion Systems for a wide range of applications. Vessels of various classes and navigation areas can be outfitted with the AT32V1 rudder propellers, including passenger, cargo, RVs and other ships.



The Ice3 means that the vessel outfitted with AT32V1 propulsion units can operate in high-latitude but freezing seas and make possible a non-icebreaker-assisted voyage in small broken open ice or follow an icebreaker in a channel with an ice thickness of up to 0.7 m.



Components used in the manufacture of the steerable propulsion units were produced by local suppliers as part of import substitution efforts in domestic shipbuilding.



In addition, the Zvezdochka’s propulsion systems division is set to design and manufacture rudder propellers according to individual customer requirements, including after-sales maintenance service and supply of spare parts throughout the entire life cycle of the propulsion unit.



Two more units with a capacity of 4.5 MW are in production. The Zvezdochka components manufacturer expects conclusion of a contract for the 9 MW rudder propellers.





Severodvinsk, Russia based Zvezdochka Ship Repair Centre (part of state-owned United Shipbuilding Corporation) established in 1954 is a diversified shipbuilding enterprise engaged in repair, modernization, conversion, scrapping and construction of ships and marine equipment. Apart from its parent organization in Severodvinsk, Zvezdochka has branches on the Barents, White, Azov, Black and Caspian Seas.



The United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) is the largest conglomerate of Russian shipbuilding companies. The USC was set up in 2007 with 100% federal ownership. The Group comprises 60 companies and enterprises (major shipbuilding and ship repair yards as well as leading naval architecture and marine engineering firms). Currently, the USC consolidates 80% of the domestic shipbuilding sector. The Russian market is the main focus of the state corporation but the USC also exports marine products to 20 countries worldwide.