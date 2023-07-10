  • Home
  • News
  • Zvezdochka manufactures its own 3 MW steerable propulsion units of Ice 3 class
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 July 10 14:44

    Zvezdochka manufactures its own 3 MW steerable propulsion units of Ice 3 class

    Image credit: Zvezdochka Ship Repair Centre

    Two more 4,5 MW rudder propellers are in production

    Centre for Propulsion Systems, a division of Zvezdochka Ship Repair Centre (a company of USC) that executes a marine components contract has completed the manufacture of a set of 3MW AT32V1 steerable rudder propellers of Ice 3 Class, Zvezdochka press service said.

    Specialists of the Zvezdochka’s Centre for Propulsion Systems also performed other mechanical processing and are ready to provide the propulsion units installation supervision and dockside trials under the contract.

    The rudder propeller is a promising product of the Zvezdochka in-house design. The units manufacture by the Center for Propulsion Systems for a wide range of applications. Vessels of various classes and navigation areas can be outfitted with the AT32V1 rudder propellers, including passenger, cargo, RVs and other ships.

    The Ice3 means that the vessel outfitted with AT32V1 propulsion units can operate in high-latitude but freezing seas and make possible a non-icebreaker-assisted voyage in small broken open ice or follow an icebreaker in a channel with an ice thickness of up to 0.7 m.

    Components used in the manufacture of the steerable propulsion units were produced by local suppliers as part of import substitution efforts in domestic shipbuilding.

    In addition, the Zvezdochka’s propulsion systems division is set to design and manufacture rudder propellers according to individual customer requirements, including after-sales maintenance service and supply of spare parts throughout the entire life cycle of the propulsion unit.

    Two more units with a capacity of 4.5 MW are in production. The Zvezdochka components manufacturer expects conclusion of a contract for the 9 MW rudder propellers.

    Image credit: Zvezdochka Ship Repair Centre

    Severodvinsk, Russia based Zvezdochka Ship Repair Centre (part of state-owned United Shipbuilding Corporation) established in 1954 is a diversified shipbuilding enterprise engaged in repair, modernization, conversion, scrapping and construction of ships and marine equipment. Apart from its parent organization in Severodvinsk, Zvezdochka has branches on the Barents, White, Azov, Black and Caspian Seas.

    The United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) is the largest conglomerate of Russian shipbuilding companies. The USC was set up in 2007 with 100% federal ownership. The Group comprises 60 companies and enterprises (major shipbuilding and ship repair yards as well as leading naval architecture and marine engineering firms). Currently, the USC consolidates 80% of the domestic shipbuilding sector. The Russian market is the main focus of the state corporation but the USC also exports marine products to 20 countries worldwide.

Другие новости по темам: USC  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 July 10

15:03 ICTSI's terminal in Nigeria achieves safety milestone
14:49 Container traffic by RZD rises 12.2% in H1,2023 to to 3.573 million TEU
14:44 Zvezdochka manufactures its own 3 MW steerable propulsion units of Ice 3 class
14:12 APM Terminals Moín achieves 29.8% reduction in vessel port stay
13:22 Modal 3 launches direct rail services between Rotterdam and Magdeburg
12:50 UK government announces commitment of £34 million in funding to support the maritime sector's development of innovative solutions and new technologies
12:11 Svitzer and South Hook enter EcoTow agreement to reduce tug fleet emissions
11:41 EU and New Zealand sign free trade agreement
11:25 US dockworkers won’t handle vessels diverted from Canada port strike
11:01 TotalEnergies announces start of production in the Absheron gas field in Azerbaijan
10:32 Coal exports via port of Shakhtersk in Sakhalin jumped by 25.6% to 5.4 million tonnes
10:14 ICS welcomes IMO's deal to cut shipping’s greenhouse gas emissions
09:45 Eni delivers first commercial LNG cargo to Piombino

2023 July 9

16:12 Thoma-Sea Marine Constructors secures two reserch ships contract from NOAA
14:31 Thyssenkrupp successfully floats hydrogen business on stock exchange
13:16 Korea loses out to China again in new ship orders in June - Pulse
12:01 Capital takes delivery of M/T 'Akrisios'
10:41 HD KSOE secures $319 mn contract for three VLGC

2023 July 8

16:01 GTT receives orders from Samsung Heavy Industries for the tank design of five new LNG carriers
15:17 Export freights from the Port of València to the Far East fall by 33.07% in June
13:02 Significant increase in the use of solar power on port building roofs in Port of Rotterdam
12:06 Naming ceremony for the Navibulgar's 32,150 tonne bulk carrier m/v Musala is held at Jiangsu Yangzi Xinfu Shipbuilding Co. Ltd. shipyard
10:36 Joint statement: Call for pragmatic and consistent EU guidelines

2023 July 7

18:07 North Star to deliver SOV three months early to support Dogger Bank Wind Farm construction & commissioning phase
17:49 PortNews’ Week 27 headlines summary
17:36 Port of Oakland receives $119 million from the State of California as part of the Port’s Freight Infrastructure Program
17:13 PensionDanmark and the Port of Esbjerg enter cooperation agreement on investments in development projects at the Port of Esbjerg
16:47 Marubeni Corporation, Biofuel technology research and Tabuchi Kaiun present the world’s first initiative to fuel a fully-pressurized LPG carrier
16:18 Government of Canada takes action against abandoned, wrecked or hazardous boats
15:46 Indian Register of Shipping to provide classification services and certify six Next Generation Missile Vessels
14:43 Euroseas announces delivery of an Eco 2,800 TEU feeder containership from Hyundai Mipo Dockyard
14:03 KOTUG Canada partners with Robert Allan and Sanmar to build two high bollard pull methanol fuelled escort tugs
14:01 Newnew Shipping Line launches regular container service between China and Arkhangelsk
13:31 NYK completes vessel dismantling in Bangladesh
13:08 Port of Tilbury, RWE and Mitsui investigate green hydrogen to decarbonise port operations
12:45 NYK сonducts successful biofuel trial on vessel transporting wood chips for Daio Paper
12:01 IMO adopts a revised strategy seeking to cut the shipping industry's 1 million mt/year of GHG emissions to net zero by around 2050
11:42 ZPMC plans to sell part or all of its stakes in Qingdao Port and Cosco Shipping Holding
11:20 Port of Los Angeles receives $233 million, Port of Long Beach $383.35 million to complete infrastructure projects
10:42 MAN PrimeServ to deliver engine retrofit solutions for Seaspan and Hapag-Lloyd vessels for dual-fuel propulsion
10:15 Hanwha Ocean considers to establish factory capable of simultaneously building two naval ships
09:58 Freight volume loaded across Kaliningradskaya Railway network drops 37.2% to 955,700 tonnes in H1, 2023
09:41 Wartsila Automation, Navigation and Control Systems selects Fleet Xpress for AHTI ‘floating laboratory'

2023 July 6

18:06 Erma First launches Flexcap for improved CII and EEXI performance
17:25 China's Tianjin Port posts record container throughput in H1
16:54 Loadings on Far Eastern Railway rose 8.8% to 37 million tonnes in H1, 2023
16:40 Elefsis Shipyard gets US funding approved
16:15 HHLA TK Estonia and FERNRIDE strengthen collaboration
15:45 Dublin Port Company completes successful first round of HVO fuel trial in pilot boat
15:24 Samsung Heavy Industries succeeds autonomous vessel navigation
14:55 Coach Solutions releases shipping’s first EU ETS carbon allowance calculator
14:22 THE Alliance announces Transpacific-West Coast change
13:47 Nuclear-powered Sevmorput passes the most difficult sections in the NSR basin
13:42 World Bank supports India’s green hydrogen and renewable energy development with $1.5bn
13:26 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 27, 2023
13:17 Fish catch in Russia by the year end will exceed 5 million tonnes, fishing association says
12:35 Japan's busiest cargo port partly restarts after hack
12:09 Iberdrola’s first French offshore wind farm officially supplies electricity to the grid
11:42 Mitsui will acquire stake in Northern Europe’s largest solar plant and the world’s largest e-methanol facility
11:34 Fishing vessel owners took delivery of seven ships in 2022-2023, built under a 'quota-per-keel' newbuilding subsidy mechanism - VARPE