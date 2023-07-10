2023 July 10 12:50

UK government announces commitment of £34 million in funding to support the maritime sector's development of innovative solutions and new technologies

The UK government has announced a substantial commitment of £34 million in funding to support the maritime sector's development of innovative solutions and new technologies. The funding forms part of the Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition (CMDC), a vital initiative that aims to accelerate the transition to a sustainable and low-carbon maritime sector while promoting economic growth.

With the launch of this fourth round of funding, the total investment through the CMDC programme has now reached £129 million, highlighting the government's strong commitment to achieving net zero goals.

Today’s funding will open for applications on 2 August until 27 September with Maritime UK, in collaboration with our network of regional cluster organisations, hosting a series of CMDC update and networking events to be held throughout the United Kingdom.



The Government has allocated £206m for a UK Shipping Office for Reducing Emissions (UK SHORE). This is a programme within the DfT focused on accelerating the technology necessary to decarbonise the domestic maritime sector. UK SHORE is delivering a suite of interventions aimed at addressing different barriers to maritime decarbonisation. This includes a flagship multi-year CMDC to help bring pre-commercial technologies to market level.