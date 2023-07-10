  • Home
  • 2023 July 10 12:50

    UK government announces commitment of £34 million in funding to support the maritime sector's development of innovative solutions and new technologies

    The UK government has announced a substantial commitment of £34 million in funding to support the maritime sector's development of innovative solutions and new technologies. The funding forms part of the Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition (CMDC), a vital initiative that aims to accelerate the transition to a sustainable and low-carbon maritime sector while promoting economic growth.

    With the launch of this fourth round of funding, the total investment through the CMDC programme has now reached £129 million, highlighting the government's strong commitment to achieving net zero goals.

    Today’s funding will open for applications on 2 August until 27 September with Maritime UK, in collaboration with our network of regional cluster organisations, hosting a series of CMDC update and networking events to be held throughout the United Kingdom.

    The Government has allocated £206m for a UK Shipping Office for Reducing Emissions (UK SHORE). This is a programme within the DfT focused on accelerating the technology necessary to decarbonise the domestic maritime sector. UK SHORE is delivering a suite of interventions aimed at addressing different barriers to maritime decarbonisation. This includes a flagship multi-year CMDC to help bring pre-commercial technologies to market level.

2023 July 10

15:03 ICTSI's terminal in Nigeria achieves safety milestone
14:49 Container traffic by RZD rises 12.2% in H1,2023 to to 3.573 million TEU
14:44 Zvezdochka manufactures its own 3 MW steerable propulsion units of Ice 3 class
14:12 APM Terminals Moín achieves 29.8% reduction in vessel port stay
13:22 Modal 3 launches direct rail services between Rotterdam and Magdeburg
12:50 UK government announces commitment of £34 million in funding to support the maritime sector's development of innovative solutions and new technologies
12:11 Svitzer and South Hook enter EcoTow agreement to reduce tug fleet emissions
11:41 EU and New Zealand sign free trade agreement
11:25 US dockworkers won’t handle vessels diverted from Canada port strike
11:01 TotalEnergies announces start of production in the Absheron gas field in Azerbaijan
10:32 Coal exports via port of Shakhtersk in Sakhalin jumped by 25.6% to 5.4 million tonnes
10:14 ICS welcomes IMO's deal to cut shipping’s greenhouse gas emissions
09:45 Eni delivers first commercial LNG cargo to Piombino

2023 July 9

16:12 Thoma-Sea Marine Constructors secures two reserch ships contract from NOAA
14:31 Thyssenkrupp successfully floats hydrogen business on stock exchange
13:16 Korea loses out to China again in new ship orders in June - Pulse
12:01 Capital takes delivery of M/T 'Akrisios'
10:41 HD KSOE secures $319 mn contract for three VLGC

2023 July 8

16:01 GTT receives orders from Samsung Heavy Industries for the tank design of five new LNG carriers
15:17 Export freights from the Port of València to the Far East fall by 33.07% in June
13:02 Significant increase in the use of solar power on port building roofs in Port of Rotterdam
12:06 Naming ceremony for the Navibulgar's 32,150 tonne bulk carrier m/v Musala is held at Jiangsu Yangzi Xinfu Shipbuilding Co. Ltd. shipyard
10:36 Joint statement: Call for pragmatic and consistent EU guidelines

2023 July 7

18:07 North Star to deliver SOV three months early to support Dogger Bank Wind Farm construction & commissioning phase
17:49 PortNews’ Week 27 headlines summary
17:36 Port of Oakland receives $119 million from the State of California as part of the Port’s Freight Infrastructure Program
17:13 PensionDanmark and the Port of Esbjerg enter cooperation agreement on investments in development projects at the Port of Esbjerg
16:47 Marubeni Corporation, Biofuel technology research and Tabuchi Kaiun present the world’s first initiative to fuel a fully-pressurized LPG carrier
16:18 Government of Canada takes action against abandoned, wrecked or hazardous boats
15:46 Indian Register of Shipping to provide classification services and certify six Next Generation Missile Vessels
14:43 Euroseas announces delivery of an Eco 2,800 TEU feeder containership from Hyundai Mipo Dockyard
14:03 KOTUG Canada partners with Robert Allan and Sanmar to build two high bollard pull methanol fuelled escort tugs
14:01 Newnew Shipping Line launches regular container service between China and Arkhangelsk
13:31 NYK completes vessel dismantling in Bangladesh
13:08 Port of Tilbury, RWE and Mitsui investigate green hydrogen to decarbonise port operations
12:45 NYK сonducts successful biofuel trial on vessel transporting wood chips for Daio Paper
12:01 IMO adopts a revised strategy seeking to cut the shipping industry's 1 million mt/year of GHG emissions to net zero by around 2050
11:42 ZPMC plans to sell part or all of its stakes in Qingdao Port and Cosco Shipping Holding
11:20 Port of Los Angeles receives $233 million, Port of Long Beach $383.35 million to complete infrastructure projects
10:42 MAN PrimeServ to deliver engine retrofit solutions for Seaspan and Hapag-Lloyd vessels for dual-fuel propulsion
10:15 Hanwha Ocean considers to establish factory capable of simultaneously building two naval ships
09:58 Freight volume loaded across Kaliningradskaya Railway network drops 37.2% to 955,700 tonnes in H1, 2023
09:41 Wartsila Automation, Navigation and Control Systems selects Fleet Xpress for AHTI ‘floating laboratory'

2023 July 6

18:06 Erma First launches Flexcap for improved CII and EEXI performance
17:25 China's Tianjin Port posts record container throughput in H1
16:54 Loadings on Far Eastern Railway rose 8.8% to 37 million tonnes in H1, 2023
16:40 Elefsis Shipyard gets US funding approved
16:15 HHLA TK Estonia and FERNRIDE strengthen collaboration
15:45 Dublin Port Company completes successful first round of HVO fuel trial in pilot boat
15:24 Samsung Heavy Industries succeeds autonomous vessel navigation
14:55 Coach Solutions releases shipping’s first EU ETS carbon allowance calculator
14:22 THE Alliance announces Transpacific-West Coast change
13:47 Nuclear-powered Sevmorput passes the most difficult sections in the NSR basin
13:42 World Bank supports India’s green hydrogen and renewable energy development with $1.5bn
13:26 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 27, 2023
13:17 Fish catch in Russia by the year end will exceed 5 million tonnes, fishing association says
12:35 Japan's busiest cargo port partly restarts after hack
12:09 Iberdrola’s first French offshore wind farm officially supplies electricity to the grid
11:42 Mitsui will acquire stake in Northern Europe’s largest solar plant and the world’s largest e-methanol facility
11:34 Fishing vessel owners took delivery of seven ships in 2022-2023, built under a 'quota-per-keel' newbuilding subsidy mechanism - VARPE