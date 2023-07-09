  • Home
  • News
  • Thoma-Sea Marine Constructors secures two reserch ships contract from NOAA
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 July 9 16:12

    Thoma-Sea Marine Constructors secures two reserch ships contract from NOAA

    Investments from the Inflation Reduction Act support Biden-Harris Administration’s Investing in America Agenda

    NOAA will add two new ships to its fleet of groundbreaking research vessels. The agency selected Thoma-Sea Marine Constructors, LLC. for a $624.6 million contract to initially design and build two cutting-edge research vessels, with an option to purchase two more. The first two ships will be built in Houma, Louisiana, with an expected delivery date of 2027 and 2028, NOAA said in its news release.

    The new ships will focus primarily on ocean mapping and nautical charting as part of NOAA’s mission to deliver tools and information to help mariners safely navigate the nation’s ports and harbors. Ships from around the world move $1.5 trillion worth of products in and out of U.S. ports every year and rely on navigation charts to do so safely. The new vessels will have additional capabilities to help assess and manage living marine resources and collect data for oceanographic monitoring, research and modeling activities.

    “These state-of-the-art ships will ensure that we can continue to meet NOAA’s mission to support safe navigation, coastal resource management and the nation’s blue economy,” said NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad, Ph.D. “I’m also proud that these new vessels will harness modern engines and design that will move NOAA forward in reducing its own emissions with an eye towards achieving a net-zero fleet.”

    The ships will be designed to coordinate, acquire and process large data sets like those gathered from mapping the seafloor and characterizing marine habitats. They will also have the ability to deploy crewed survey work boats, scientific equipment and uncrewed systems, which enhance the work the ship does.

    “This is another milestone in NOAA’s effort to recapitalize our aging fleet of ships,” said NOAA Corps Rear Adm. Nancy Hann, director of NOAA Marine and Aviation Operations and the NOAA Commissioned Officer Corps. “These ships are vital for mapping the United States Exclusive Economic Zone, enabling maritime commerce and responding to natural disasters, and will allow us to meet critical at-sea data collection requirements for the economic security, public safety and national security for many years to come.”

    This contract was awarded following a request for proposals that was open June–October 2022.

    The design and construction of these new ships is funded in part by the Inflation Reduction Act — a historic $3.3 billion investment to help communities, including tribes and vulnerable populations, prepare, adapt and build resilience to weather and climate events in pursuit of a climate-ready nation. The act also supports improvements to weather and climate data and services, and strengthens NOAA’s fleet of research airplanes and ships.

    The research and survey ships operated, managed and maintained by NOAA Marine and Aviation Operations comprise the largest fleet of federal research ships in the nation. Ranging from large oceanographic research vessels capable of exploring the world’s deepest ocean, to smaller ships responsible for charting the shallow bays and inlets of the U.S. The fleet supports a wide range of marine activities, including fisheries surveys, nautical charting and ocean and climate studies. NOAA ships are operated by NOAA Corps officers and civilian professional mariners.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 July 9

16:12 Thoma-Sea Marine Constructors secures two reserch ships contract from NOAA
14:31 Thyssenkrupp successfully floats hydrogen business on stock exchange
13:16 Korea loses out to China again in new ship orders in June - Pulse
12:01 Capital takes delivery of M/T 'Akrisios'
10:41 HD KSOE secures $319 mn contract for three VLGC

2023 July 8

16:01 GTT receives orders from Samsung Heavy Industries for the tank design of five new LNG carriers
15:17 Export freights from the Port of València to the Far East fall by 33.07% in June
13:02 Significant increase in the use of solar power on port building roofs in Port of Rotterdam
12:06 Naming ceremony for the Navibulgar's 32,150 tonne bulk carrier m/v Musala is held at Jiangsu Yangzi Xinfu Shipbuilding Co. Ltd. shipyard
10:36 Joint statement: Call for pragmatic and consistent EU guidelines

2023 July 7

18:07 North Star to deliver SOV three months early to support Dogger Bank Wind Farm construction & commissioning phase
17:49 PortNews’ Week 27 headlines summary
17:36 Port of Oakland receives $119 million from the State of California as part of the Port’s Freight Infrastructure Program
17:13 PensionDanmark and the Port of Esbjerg enter cooperation agreement on investments in development projects at the Port of Esbjerg
16:47 Marubeni Corporation, Biofuel technology research and Tabuchi Kaiun present the world’s first initiative to fuel a fully-pressurized LPG carrier
16:18 Government of Canada takes action against abandoned, wrecked or hazardous boats
15:46 Indian Register of Shipping to provide classification services and certify six Next Generation Missile Vessels
14:43 Euroseas announces delivery of an Eco 2,800 TEU feeder containership from Hyundai Mipo Dockyard
14:03 KOTUG Canada partners with Robert Allan and Sanmar to build two high bollard pull methanol fuelled escort tugs
14:01 Newnew Shipping Line launches regular container service between China and Arkhangelsk
13:31 NYK completes vessel dismantling in Bangladesh
13:08 Port of Tilbury, RWE and Mitsui investigate green hydrogen to decarbonise port operations
12:45 NYK сonducts successful biofuel trial on vessel transporting wood chips for Daio Paper
12:01 IMO adopts a revised strategy seeking to cut the shipping industry's 1 million mt/year of GHG emissions to net zero by around 2050
11:42 ZPMC plans to sell part or all of its stakes in Qingdao Port and Cosco Shipping Holding
11:20 Port of Los Angeles receives $233 million, Port of Long Beach $383.35 million to complete infrastructure projects
10:42 MAN PrimeServ to deliver engine retrofit solutions for Seaspan and Hapag-Lloyd vessels for dual-fuel propulsion
10:15 Hanwha Ocean considers to establish factory capable of simultaneously building two naval ships
09:58 Freight volume loaded across Kaliningradskaya Railway network drops 37.2% to 955,700 tonnes in H1, 2023
09:41 Wartsila Automation, Navigation and Control Systems selects Fleet Xpress for AHTI ‘floating laboratory'

2023 July 6

18:06 Erma First launches Flexcap for improved CII and EEXI performance
17:25 China's Tianjin Port posts record container throughput in H1
16:54 Loadings on Far Eastern Railway rose 8.8% to 37 million tonnes in H1, 2023
16:40 Elefsis Shipyard gets US funding approved
16:15 HHLA TK Estonia and FERNRIDE strengthen collaboration
15:45 Dublin Port Company completes successful first round of HVO fuel trial in pilot boat
15:24 Samsung Heavy Industries succeeds autonomous vessel navigation
14:55 Coach Solutions releases shipping’s first EU ETS carbon allowance calculator
14:22 THE Alliance announces Transpacific-West Coast change
13:47 Nuclear-powered Sevmorput passes the most difficult sections in the NSR basin
13:42 World Bank supports India’s green hydrogen and renewable energy development with $1.5bn
13:26 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 27, 2023
13:17 Fish catch in Russia by the year end will exceed 5 million tonnes, fishing association says
12:35 Japan's busiest cargo port partly restarts after hack
12:09 Iberdrola’s first French offshore wind farm officially supplies electricity to the grid
11:42 Mitsui will acquire stake in Northern Europe’s largest solar plant and the world’s largest e-methanol facility
11:34 Fishing vessel owners took delivery of seven ships in 2022-2023, built under a 'quota-per-keel' newbuilding subsidy mechanism - VARPE
11:03 Value Maritime launches sister company Value Carbon to handle all shore-based carbon activities
10:43 Shipping set for €3 billion-plus 2024 EU ETS bill
10:13 Los Angeles, Long Beach ports to give a progress update on the San Pedro Bay Ports Clean Air Action Plan
09:18 Tidewater announces completion of acquisition of 37 platform supply vessels from Solstad Offshore
08:03 Study identifies ‘great potential’ for importing hydrogen from Tasmania to Rotterdam
07:59 Wrecked bulker OS 35 lifted from the water off Gibraltar

2023 July 5

18:07 Alpha Gas launches LNG carrier Energy Endurance
17:40 Shanghai International Port Group and Jiangsu Port Group enter into investment agreement to jointly develop Taicang port
17:16 HD Korea Shipbuilding wins $73.97 mil. order for 1 LPG carrier
17:06 PIL commences revamped China Subcontinent Express service with added coverage in China and Pakistan
17:00 Singapore’s PSA acquires 22% stake in Duisburg Gateway Terminal
16:51 Turkey in talks to sell Izmir Port operating rights to Gulf investors
16:41 Orsted and ESVAGT sign second contract for methanol-powered vessel