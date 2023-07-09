2023 July 9 10:41

HD KSOE secures $319 mn contract for three VLGC

S.Korean shipbuilder's cumulative orders for the year now total $14.39 bn, marking 91.4% of its annual target



HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE), the intermediate shipbuilding holding company of HD Hyundai Co., announced on Friday that it has secured a contract with a European-based shipping company for three very large gas carriers (VLGC), which are a type of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carrier. The contract is valued at 416.2 billion won ($319 million), the Korea Economic Daily reports.



The vessels ordered will be constructed at Ulsan HD Hyundai Heavy Industries and are scheduled for delivery by December 2026. With this new order, HD KSOE has secured a total of 110 vessels (including one offshore facility) for this year.



The cumulative order amount now stands at $14.39 billion (18.82 trillion won), achieving about 91.4% of the annual order target of $15.74 billion.



The breakdown of vessel types includes 33 petrochemical product carriers (PC ships), three tankers, 29 containerships, 18 liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, 20 LPG carriers, two mid-sized gas carriers, four pure car and truck carriers (PCTC) and one offshore facility.