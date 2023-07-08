2023 July 8 16:01

GTT receives orders from Samsung Heavy Industries for the tank design of five new LNG carriers

GTT announces that it has received several orders from its partner Samsung Heavy Industries for the tank design for a total of five new LNG Carriers, on behalf of a number of international ship-owners, the Company said.



GTT will design the tanks of these five vessels, which will each offer a total cargo capacity of between 174,000 m3 and 180,000 m3 and will be fitted with a Mark III family membrane containment system, developed by GTT.