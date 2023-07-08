2023 July 8 13:02

Significant increase in the use of solar power on port building roofs in Port of Rotterdam

The number of solar arrays on the roofs of large buildings in the port of Rotterdam is rising sharply. On 6 July 2023, the solar park on Patrizia buildings along Witte Zeeweg 3-21 on the Maasvlakte was opened. This 25 MWp park brought the total installed solar capacity on the port building roofs to approx. 89 MWp.



The Port of Rotterdam Authority has determined that the total solar potential on the port building roofs is between 130 and 150 MWp, meaning that there may be even further growth. Fortunately, an increasing number of companies in the port are opting to become more sustainable by installing solar panels on their roofs.



The solar roof on Witte Zeeweg was installed by Sunrock. The 120,000 m² rooftop solar park has a capacity equivalent to the average annual energy consumption of around 8,000 households. Sunrock will supply the green electricity generated to the grid.