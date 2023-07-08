2023 July 8 12:06

Naming ceremony for the Navibulgar's 32,150 tonne bulk carrier m/v Musala is held at Jiangsu Yangzi Xinfu Shipbuilding Co. Ltd. shipyard

The next vessel in the same series is planned to join the fleet in August

The flag of the 7th in a series of twelve was raised July 6, 2023 on the 32.150-tonne bulk carrier, contracted by Navigation Maritime Bulgare at the Chinese shipyard Jiangsu Yangzi Xinfu Shipbuilding Co. Ltd., Navibulgar said.



Mrs. Zlatina Angelova, Finance Director of Navibulgar, was the godmother to the 32,150 tonne bulk carrier m/v Musala.

Captain Gancho Hristov and engineer Atanas Naydenov are her first master and chief engineer accordingly.



The next vessel in the same series is planned to join the fleet in August. She will be named Slavyanka.



Last four sisters from the series are expected to join the fleet within 2024 and 2025. They will be named “Koznitsa”, “Kamenitza”, “Sakar” and “Murgash”.



This vessel is the 3rd one in Navibulgar’s history named after Musala peak.



The first Musala was built in Varna in 1947 with a load capacity of 200 tonnes. The lady was serving in Navibulgar fleet until 1961.

On May 29 1967 the flag of the 13 348 tdw ore-carrier Musala (built in Innoshima, Japan) was raised. She was serving in the fleet until 2009.