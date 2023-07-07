  • Home
  • 2023 July 7 17:49

    PortNews’ Week 27 headlines summary

    Ports and hydraulic engineering

    • In 2023, global coal prices began to decline, pushing exporters to redistribute trade flows both on the external market between recipients and within the country between the main export routes
    • The depth of the new deep-water area of the Port of Arkhangelsk should be 20 m
    • The container volume of the Great Port of St. Petersburg in May 2022 recovered to 58% of the 2022 average
    • Completion of Port Lavna construction nears 68%
    • Dredgers of the Ob-Irtyshvodput have excavated 1.25 million cbm of materials since the beginning of navigation
    • The Maritime Rescue Service has completed the overhaul of the protective pier in the Port of Novorossiysk
    • Work on the reconstruction and expansion of the Korsakov port will begin in 2024
    • Cargo volume of Russian seaports may increase by 7-8% in 2023, Rosmorrechflot says.

    Shipping and logistics

    • Newnew Shipping Line launches regular container service between China and Arkhangelsk
    • An agreement was signed on the opening of international regular container route Vladivostok-Donghae-Busan
    • FESCO management announces the Group's development plans
    • The Federation Council approved amendments to the country’s shipping codes concerning autonomous navigation.
    • The number of foreign-flagged calls at Russian ports in 2022 decreased by 10.2% to 25,600
    • RZD Logistics is expanding the geography of groupage shipments from China, India and the UAE.

    Shipbuilding and ship repair

    • Russian engineers repaired the imported a steerable propulsion unit of a Northern Alliance tugboat
    • Arkhangelsk Oblast invited investors from China to take part in the construction of a new dockyard
    • Ship Repair and Shipbuilding Corporation launched a non-self-propelled dredger of Project 4395
    • Zvyozdochka Centre completed the construction of a new ship propulsion workshop
    • The property of Ust-Donetsk Shipyard was sold to a natural person
    • Fishing vessel owners took delivery of seven ships in 2022-2023, built under a 'quota-per-keel' newbuilding subsidy mechanism.
    • The Project 00216M chemical tanker Sergey Lvov delivered
    • The PNS-4 floating pumping station delivered to the customer took place at Balakovo Shipyard.
    • Yuri Zakker, a Project 3052 buoy tender was commissioned for the Lena Basin Authority in the Irkutsk region.
    • Rosmorrechflot plans to build at least three sea-going training ships by 2030
    • Zelenodolsk Gorky Shipyard set to build yachts under the Aurus brand.

    Bunker Market

    • The volume of bunkering in the Port of Vladivostok in H1, 2023, fell 20% to 240,000 tonnes
    • The decline in bunker sales in Vladivostok is slowing down, and ships with DF engines are being built globally: Bunker Market / Prices Digest

    Resignations and appointments

    • Denis Ushakov, Deputy Head of Rosmorrechflot steps down
    • Konstantin Golubev, appointed General Director of Almaz Central Design Bureau
    • Leonid Irlitsa named as General Director of Atomflot.
2023 July 7

18:07 North Star to deliver SOV three months early to support Dogger Bank Wind Farm construction & commissioning phase
17:49 PortNews’ Week 27 headlines summary
17:36 Port of Oakland receives $119 million from the State of California as part of the Port’s Freight Infrastructure Program
17:13 PensionDanmark and the Port of Esbjerg enter cooperation agreement on investments in development projects at the Port of Esbjerg
16:47 Marubeni Corporation, Biofuel technology research and Tabuchi Kaiun present the world’s first initiative to fuel a fully-pressurized LPG carrier
16:18 Government of Canada takes action against abandoned, wrecked or hazardous boats
15:46 Indian Register of Shipping to provide classification services and certify six Next Generation Missile Vessels
14:43 Euroseas announces delivery of an Eco 2,800 TEU feeder containership from Hyundai Mipo Dockyard
14:03 KOTUG Canada partners with Robert Allan and Sanmar to build two high bollard pull methanol fuelled escort tugs
14:01 Newnew Shipping Line launches regular container service between China and Arkhangelsk
13:31 NYK completes vessel dismantling in Bangladesh
13:08 Port of Tilbury, RWE and Mitsui investigate green hydrogen to decarbonise port operations
12:45 NYK сonducts successful biofuel trial on vessel transporting wood chips for Daio Paper
12:01 IMO adopts a revised strategy seeking to cut the shipping industry's 1 million mt/year of GHG emissions to net zero by around 2050
11:42 ZPMC plans to sell part or all of its stakes in Qingdao Port and Cosco Shipping Holding
11:20 Port of Los Angeles receives $233 million, Port of Long Beach $383.35 million to complete infrastructure projects
10:42 MAN PrimeServ to deliver engine retrofit solutions for Seaspan and Hapag-Lloyd vessels for dual-fuel propulsion
10:15 Hanwha Ocean considers to establish factory capable of simultaneously building two naval ships
09:58 Freight volume loaded across Kaliningradskaya Railway network drops 37.2% to 955,700 tonnes in H1, 2023
09:41 Wartsila Automation, Navigation and Control Systems selects Fleet Xpress for AHTI ‘floating laboratory'

2023 July 6

18:06 Erma First launches Flexcap for improved CII and EEXI performance
17:25 China's Tianjin Port posts record container throughput in H1
16:54 Loadings on Far Eastern Railway rose 8.8% to 37 million tonnes in H1, 2023
16:40 Elefsis Shipyard gets US funding approved
16:15 HHLA TK Estonia and FERNRIDE strengthen collaboration
15:45 Dublin Port Company completes successful first round of HVO fuel trial in pilot boat
15:24 Samsung Heavy Industries succeeds autonomous vessel navigation
14:55 Coach Solutions releases shipping’s first EU ETS carbon allowance calculator
14:22 THE Alliance announces Transpacific-West Coast change
13:47 Nuclear-powered Sevmorput passes the most difficult sections in the NSR basin
13:42 World Bank supports India’s green hydrogen and renewable energy development with $1.5bn
13:26 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 27, 2023
13:17 Fish catch in Russia by the year end will exceed 5 million tonnes, fishing association says
12:35 Japan's busiest cargo port partly restarts after hack
12:09 Iberdrola’s first French offshore wind farm officially supplies electricity to the grid
11:42 Mitsui will acquire stake in Northern Europe’s largest solar plant and the world’s largest e-methanol facility
11:34 Fishing vessel owners took delivery of seven ships in 2022-2023, built under a 'quota-per-keel' newbuilding subsidy mechanism - VARPE
11:03 Value Maritime launches sister company Value Carbon to handle all shore-based carbon activities
10:43 Shipping set for €3 billion-plus 2024 EU ETS bill
10:13 Los Angeles, Long Beach ports to give a progress update on the San Pedro Bay Ports Clean Air Action Plan
09:18 Tidewater announces completion of acquisition of 37 platform supply vessels from Solstad Offshore
08:03 Study identifies ‘great potential’ for importing hydrogen from Tasmania to Rotterdam
07:59 Wrecked bulker OS 35 lifted from the water off Gibraltar

2023 July 5

18:07 Alpha Gas launches LNG carrier Energy Endurance
17:40 Shanghai International Port Group and Jiangsu Port Group enter into investment agreement to jointly develop Taicang port
17:16 HD Korea Shipbuilding wins $73.97 mil. order for 1 LPG carrier
17:06 PIL commences revamped China Subcontinent Express service with added coverage in China and Pakistan
17:00 Singapore’s PSA acquires 22% stake in Duisburg Gateway Terminal
16:51 Turkey in talks to sell Izmir Port operating rights to Gulf investors
16:41 Orsted and ESVAGT sign second contract for methanol-powered vessel
16:07 The Federation Council approves amendments to the codes of shipping concerning autonomous navigation
16:07 OOCL announces Q2 2023 results
15:47 Shipping season kicks off in the seaport of Dikson in Taimyr on July 7
15:46 Newbuild Boxship Deliveries Hit Record Level in June
14:38 Operations halted at Japan's biggest port after suspected cyberattack
14:17 Monjasa to operate three bunker tankers in Singapore
13:42 Stolt Tankers' barge operation reduces emissions in Houston
13:18 Used car imports doubled in Jan-Jun 2023 to 130 000 units – Vladivostok Customs
13:15 EKPO secures contract to supply fuel cell stacks for cruise ship
12:43 Maersk opens new Cold Store facility at Dubai Industrial City