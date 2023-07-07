PortNews’ Week 27 headlines summary
Ports and hydraulic engineering
- In 2023, global coal prices began to decline, pushing exporters to redistribute trade flows both on the external market between recipients and within the country between the main export routes
- The depth of the new deep-water area of the Port of Arkhangelsk should be 20 m
- The container volume of the Great Port of St. Petersburg in May 2022 recovered to 58% of the 2022 average
- Completion of Port Lavna construction nears 68%
- Dredgers of the Ob-Irtyshvodput have excavated 1.25 million cbm of materials since the beginning of navigation
- The Maritime Rescue Service has completed the overhaul of the protective pier in the Port of Novorossiysk
- Work on the reconstruction and expansion of the Korsakov port will begin in 2024
- Cargo volume of Russian seaports may increase by 7-8% in 2023, Rosmorrechflot says.
Shipping and logistics
- Newnew Shipping Line launches regular container service between China and Arkhangelsk
- An agreement was signed on the opening of international regular container route Vladivostok-Donghae-Busan
- FESCO management announces the Group's development plans
- The Federation Council approved amendments to the country’s shipping codes concerning autonomous navigation.
- The number of foreign-flagged calls at Russian ports in 2022 decreased by 10.2% to 25,600
- RZD Logistics is expanding the geography of groupage shipments from China, India and the UAE.
Shipbuilding and ship repair
- Russian engineers repaired the imported a steerable propulsion unit of a Northern Alliance tugboat
- Arkhangelsk Oblast invited investors from China to take part in the construction of a new dockyard
- Ship Repair and Shipbuilding Corporation launched a non-self-propelled dredger of Project 4395
- Zvyozdochka Centre completed the construction of a new ship propulsion workshop
- The property of Ust-Donetsk Shipyard was sold to a natural person
- Fishing vessel owners took delivery of seven ships in 2022-2023, built under a 'quota-per-keel' newbuilding subsidy mechanism.
- The Project 00216M chemical tanker Sergey Lvov delivered
- The PNS-4 floating pumping station delivered to the customer took place at Balakovo Shipyard.
- Yuri Zakker, a Project 3052 buoy tender was commissioned for the Lena Basin Authority in the Irkutsk region.
- Rosmorrechflot plans to build at least three sea-going training ships by 2030
- Zelenodolsk Gorky Shipyard set to build yachts under the Aurus brand.
Bunker Market
- The volume of bunkering in the Port of Vladivostok in H1, 2023, fell 20% to 240,000 tonnes
- The decline in bunker sales in Vladivostok is slowing down, and ships with DF engines are being built globally: Bunker Market / Prices Digest
Resignations and appointments
- Denis Ushakov, Deputy Head of Rosmorrechflot steps down
- Konstantin Golubev, appointed General Director of Almaz Central Design Bureau
- Leonid Irlitsa named as General Director of Atomflot.