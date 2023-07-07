2023 July 7 13:08

Port of Tilbury, RWE and Mitsui investigate green hydrogen to decarbonise port operations

RWE – the UK’s largest power generator and a world player in renewable generation, Mitsui – a global trading and investment company with a diversified business portfolio that spans approximately 63 countries, and the Port of Tilbury – London and the South East’s logistics hub, are developing an innovative hydrogen project at the Port of Tilbury in Essex as part of a recently signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) for two green hydrogen projects.

Through the MoU, the organisations will complete two parallel work streams:

A small scale ‘proof of concept’ demonstrator project to produce green hydrogen for decarbonising items of port equipment by switching from fossil fuels to hydrogen.

An initial study into a 10 megawatt green hydrogen plant. The facility will be developed on Port of Tilbury land previously housing a coal-fired power station, transforming an area historically associated with fossil fuel power generation to green hydrogen production, at the heart of the Thames Freeport. The project will also look at options to scale up development over a ten year period upwards of 100 megawatts. The hydrogen would be used for port infrastructure and operations in addition to providing green hydrogen to the surrounding industry.



