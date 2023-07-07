2023 July 7 09:58

Freight volume loaded across Kaliningradskaya Railway network drops 37.2% to 955,700 tonnes in H1, 2023

Loading of freight on the rail network of Kaliningradskaya Railway (KZD, a subsidiary of Russian Railways) totaled 955,700 tonnes in January-June, which is a 37.2% decline on the same period 2022, the railway company’s press office said.



Car loadings on KZD was 1,523,000 tonnes in January-June 2022 (+2.5%).



Freight volume in H1, 2023 included: cake - 631,000 tonnes; cargo in containers – 114,200 tonnes; construction goods – 67,300 tonnes; grain – 66,100 tonnes; food products – 24,600 tonnes; chemical and mineral fertilizers – 18,100 tonnes; automobiles – 11,700 tonnes; hardware – 8,300 tonnes; consolidated loads – 3,800 tonnes; paper – 3,300 tonnes; peat and peat products – 3,100 tonnes.

Freight traffic in the six-month period was 631,3 billion tariff tonne/km. Freight volume, taking into account the empty cars run – 771,9 billion tonne/km.



Freight volume loaded in June on the KZD rail network reached 165,400 tonnes versus 232,200 tonnes in June 2022. Freight traffic was 114,800,000 tonne/km (+3.3% year-on-year), freight throughput, taking into account the run of empty cars was 141.3 million tonne/km (+5.8%).