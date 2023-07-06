2023 July 6 17:25

China's Tianjin Port posts record container throughput in H1

North China's Tianjin Port handled over 11.35 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of containers in the first half of this year (H1), up 8 percent year on year, setting a new record, the port's operator said on Thursday, according to Xinhua.

Tianjin Port saw its cargo throughput reach 241 million tonnes during the period, up 2.1 percent year on year, according to the Tianjin Port (Group) Co., Ltd.

For years, the port has ranked among the top 10 busiest ports globally in terms of cargo throughput.

Tianjin Port, located on the coast of the Bohai Sea, is a major shipping point in north China. It has trade links with over 500 ports in more than 180 countries and regions.