  • World Bank supports India’s green hydrogen and renewable energy development with $1.5bn
  • 2023 July 6 13:42

    The World Bank last week (June 29) approved $1.5bn in financing to help India promote low-carbon energy by scaling up renewable energy, developing green hydrogen and stimulating climate finance for low-carbon energy investments, according to H2 View.

    Under a Low-Carbon Energy Development Policy Loan, the World Bank looks to support three themes of India’s Long-Term Low-Carbon Development Strategy, launched at COP27 last year (2022), including green hydrogen.

    It comes as part of the first Low-Carbon Energy Programmatic Development Policy Operation – in a series of two envisaged operations.

    Aimed at strengthening India’s policies and regulations to increase market demand and reduce costs and viability gaps for the production of green hydrogen, the financing will target stimulating private finance and reducing offtaker risks.

    Due to the additional renewable power requirements for green hydrogen production, the World Bank will also target the scaling up of renewable energy supply, reducing costs for production while improving grid integration.

    Additionally, the operation will hope to enhance climate financing to meet the large investment needs for green hydrogen and renewable energy by supporting the launch of a national carbon market.

    It comes after India earlier this year (2023) approved its $2bn comprehensive incentive plan to boost its green hydrogen development, under its Green Hydrogen Mission.

2023 July 6

18:06 Erma First launches Flexcap for improved CII and EEXI performance
17:25 China's Tianjin Port posts record container throughput in H1
16:54 Loadings on Far Eastern Railway rose 8.8% to 37 million tonnes in H1, 2023
16:40 Elefsis Shipyard gets US funding approved
16:15 HHLA TK Estonia and FERNRIDE strengthen collaboration
15:45 Dublin Port Company completes successful first round of HVO fuel trial in pilot boat
15:24 Samsung Heavy Industries succeeds autonomous vessel navigation
14:55 Coach Solutions releases shipping’s first EU ETS carbon allowance calculator
14:22 THE Alliance announces Transpacific-West Coast change
13:47 Nuclear-powered Sevmorput passes the most difficult sections in the NSR basin
13:42 World Bank supports India’s green hydrogen and renewable energy development with $1.5bn
13:26 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 27, 2023
13:17 Fish catch in Russia by the year end will exceed 5 million tonnes, fishing association says
12:35 Japan's busiest cargo port partly restarts after hack
12:09 Iberdrola’s first French offshore wind farm officially supplies electricity to the grid
11:42 Mitsui will acquire stake in Northern Europe’s largest solar plant and the world’s largest e-methanol facility
11:34 Fishing vessel owners took delivery of seven ships in 2022-2023, built under a 'quota-per-keel' newbuilding subsidy mechanism - VARPE
11:03 Value Maritime launches sister company Value Carbon to handle all shore-based carbon activities
10:43 Shipping set for €3 billion-plus 2024 EU ETS bill
10:13 Los Angeles, Long Beach ports to give a progress update on the San Pedro Bay Ports Clean Air Action Plan
09:18 Tidewater announces completion of acquisition of 37 platform supply vessels from Solstad Offshore
08:03 Study identifies ‘great potential’ for importing hydrogen from Tasmania to Rotterdam
07:59 Wrecked bulker OS 35 lifted from the water off Gibraltar

2023 July 5

18:07 Alpha Gas launches LNG carrier Energy Endurance
17:40 Shanghai International Port Group and Jiangsu Port Group enter into investment agreement to jointly develop Taicang port
17:16 HD Korea Shipbuilding wins $73.97 mil. order for 1 LPG carrier
17:06 PIL commences revamped China Subcontinent Express service with added coverage in China and Pakistan
17:00 Singapore’s PSA acquires 22% stake in Duisburg Gateway Terminal
16:51 Turkey in talks to sell Izmir Port operating rights to Gulf investors
16:41 Orsted and ESVAGT sign second contract for methanol-powered vessel
16:07 The Federation Council approves amendments to the codes of shipping concerning autonomous navigation
16:07 OOCL announces Q2 2023 results
15:47 Shipping season kicks off in the seaport of Dikson in Taimyr on July 7
15:46 Newbuild Boxship Deliveries Hit Record Level in June
14:38 Operations halted at Japan's biggest port after suspected cyberattack
14:17 Monjasa to operate three bunker tankers in Singapore
13:42 Stolt Tankers' barge operation reduces emissions in Houston
13:18 Used car imports doubled in Jan-Jun 2023 to 130 000 units – Vladivostok Customs
13:15 EKPO secures contract to supply fuel cell stacks for cruise ship
12:43 Maersk opens new Cold Store facility at Dubai Industrial City
12:24 ICTSI unveils new initiative to drive decarbonization efforts
11:42 Consortium of Van Oord - Hakkers - Beens completes enlargement of Twente canals
11:25 Port of Montreal prepares to invest in the development of green fuels on its land
10:20 MPA Singapore and Lloyd’s Register sign ‘Silk Alliance’ MoU aimed at driving zero-emission shipping across the Indian and Pacific Oceans
09:57 Oktyabrskaya Railway’s car loadings rose 5.8% Y/Y to 51.8 million tonnes in January-June
09:41 Damen Naval contracts RH Marine for new Anti-Submarine Warfare Frigates

2023 July 4

18:06 CMA CGM announces reshuffle of GTL service connecting Greece, Egypt, Turkey and Libya
17:30 The Project 00216M chemical tanker Sergey Lvov delivered
17:30 Herbert-ABS releases HECSTAB Offshore Stability Evaluation Software
17:16 CMA CGM to launch TURAF EXPRESS service connecting Turkey, Malta and Algeria
16:43 AI-based project to optimize vessel performance forecasting concludes testing
16:39 Atomflot names Leonid Irlitsa as new Director General
16:21 Asyad Drydock applies high-quality nano-epoxy silicone coating on Asyad Shipping’s Ultramax bulk carrier Jabal Al Kawr
16:12 Jan De Nul and Hellenic Cables awarded offshore grid connections between TenneT’s DolWin kappa platform and the N-3.7 and N-3.8 Offshore Wind Farms in Germany
16:00 Orca AI teams up with Marubeni to expand global reach of its pioneering technology
15:42 Subic Bay International Terminals expand South China, Vietnam connectivity
15:07 Six-month bunker fuel sales in the Port of Vladivostok fall 20% to 240,000 tonnes
15:02 NYK joins GCMD as first Japan-headquartered strategic partner to accelerate shipping’s decarbonisation
14:32 Tallink Grupp publishes Q2 2023 results
14:02 Volvo Cars uses ECO Delivery Ocean solution from Maersk to reduce its greenhouse gas footprint