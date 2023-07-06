2023 July 6 07:59

Wrecked bulker OS 35 lifted from the water off Gibraltar

The salvage operation to remove bow section of wrecked bulker OS 35 which begun on 3rd July, completed. The two sections of the hulk have been removed, 10 months after the vessel hit an anchored gas carrier and sank off Gibraltar, according to SAFETY4SEA.

According to Minister for the Port, Vijay Daryanani, the two sections of the bulker, which had measured 584 feet, were transferred onto the semi-submersible, heavy-lift vessel Fjord.



As explained, the Fjord is expected to remain in Gibraltar for a couple of weeks, as the hull sections are further secured and sea-fastened in preparation for the voyage to the final decommissioning site in the Netherlands.



The lifting of the hulk brings to a close the incident that began on August 30, 2022, when the OS 35, registered in Tuvalu, a 35,000 dwt bulker hit the anchored 162,000 cbm Adam LNG tanker. Reports indicated that the bulker which was laden with a cargo of steel rods hit the anchor chain of the gas carrier pulling her into the forward portion of the bulker.