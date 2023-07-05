2023 July 5 18:07

Alpha Gas launches LNG carrier Energy Endurance

Greek ship management company Alpha Gas SA has launched a new LNG carrier Energy Endurance at the South Korean shipyard Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries (HSHI), according to Offshore Energy.



With a cargo capacity of 174,000 cbm and XDF engine technology, the vessel is due for delivery from the yard in Q1 2024.

Besides Energy Endurance, the Greek company operates a fleet of six LNG carriers with diverse main engine technologies, including TFDE, MEGI and XDF.

According to Alpha Gas, carrier Energy Fidelity was the first LNG carrier propelled with XDF engines to join the fleet from a series of three to be delivered by HSHI within 2023-2024.

The company took its delivery from HSHI in April this year.

On its social media, Alpha Gas said the carrier was delivered from the yard straight into the first employment, a medium-term charter with “a world-class Far East-based charterer.”