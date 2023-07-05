2023 July 5 17:40

Shanghai International Port Group and Jiangsu Port Group enter into investment agreement to jointly develop Taicang port

Shanghai International Port Group (SIPG) and Jiangsu Port Group have entered into investment agreement to jointly develop Taicang port in Jiangsu province, according to Seatrade.



The fourth phase automated terminal project at Taicang port has constructed four 50,000-tonnes class container berths with annul handling capacity of 2m teu, which will be able to accommodate 100,000t onnes-class containership at a maximum. Featuring zero-emission, the terminal can improve 25% operation efficiency comparing with traditional terminals.

The collaboration will make better use of Taicang port acting as a major container handling base and sea-to-river combined transportation hub for Shanghai port.

Additionally, SIPG, Jiangsu Port Group and Taicang Port have also inked strategic cooperation framework agreement to newly open up or increase foreign trading and domestic shipping services and enhance the development of multi-modal transportation.