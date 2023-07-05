2023 July 5 16:07

OOCL announces Q2 2023 results

The Board of Directors of Orient Overseas (International) Limited (“OOCL”) announced unaudited operational update for OOCL for the second quarter ended 30th June 2023.

For the second quarter ended 30th June 2023, total revenues decreased by 62.6% to US 1,979.1 million, as compared to the same period in 2022.

Total liftings increased by 1.3% and the loadable capacity increased by 8.7%.

The overall load factor was 5.9% lower than the same period in 2022.

Overall average revenue per TEU decreased by 63.0% compared to the second quarter of last year.

For the first six months ended 30th June 2023, total revenues decreased by 60.2% and total liftings decreased by 1.0% over the same period last year.

Loadable capacity increased by 4.7%. The overall load factor was 4.6% lower than the same period in 2022.

Average revenue per TEU decreased by 59.8% compared to the same period last year.