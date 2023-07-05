2023 July 5 15:47

Shipping season kicks off in the seaport of Dikson in Taimyr on July 7

Shipping season within the No 1 stretch of the port was closed on July 5, 2022, the No 2 stretch – on December 7



Taimyr, Krasnoyarsk Krai based seaport of Dikson will be open for arrivals from 00:00 (UTC +3), July 7, 2023. The corresponding order was signed by interim Harbor Master Vladimir Cantemir.



The Arctic freezing seaport is located in the south-eastern part of the Kara Sea at the entrance to the Yenisei Bay. Navigation in the seaport is performed in accordance with the General rules for shipping and mooring in the seaports of the Russian Federation and the Compulsory Regulations in the seaport of Dikson.



Navigation in the seaport is carried out during the summer shipping season from June to October.