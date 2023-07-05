2023 July 5 14:17

Monjasa to operate three bunker tankers in Singapore

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Monjasa is expanding in Asia, with a plan to operate three bunker tankers in Singapore by the end of this year, according to Ship & Bunker.

The firm has already deployed one tanker in Singapore, and plans to add two more later this year, it said in an emailed statement on Wednesday. The company will consider using some of its new capacity to supply biofuels in Singapore.

The three tankers will all be SIRE-vetted, and come with crews experienced in ship-to-ship bunkering in Singapore.

The firm does not have any immediate plans to apply for physical supplier licences in Singapore, as it partners with a local bunker craft operator to carry out deliveries to its customers, a company representative told Ship & Bunker on Wednesday.

"Coming from 15 years as a trading company in Singapore, Monjasa is all set to embrace this new opportunity of controlling tonnage as well," the company said in the statement.



Monjasa sold a total of 1 million mt of marine fuels in Asia last year.