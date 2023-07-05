2023 July 5 12:43

Maersk opens new Cold Store facility at Dubai Industrial City

A.P. Moller – Maersk (Maersk), the global integrated logistics company, has opened the doors to its third Warehousing & Distribution (W&D) facility in Dubai, UAE, which is also its first Cold Store in the country, according to the company's release. Situated at Dubai Industrial City, a member of TECOM Group PJSC, Maersk’s Cold Store is strategically located when it comes to connectivity to Jebel Ali Port, Al Maktoum International Airport, direct road access across the UAE and an Etihad Rail freight terminal.

Maersk's launch reiterates the industrial and logistics credentials of Dubai, a global powerhouse for logistics activity due to its business-friendly legislation and its geographic location. With purpose-built infrastructure, sector-specific zones, expansive transport links, and strategic government partnerships, Dubai Industrial City offers logistics solutions that support and complement the industrial sector.



Consumers are increasingly demanding more choices for frozen and refrigerated food products in supermarkets with extended shelf life and an optimum level of product quality, making cold chain logistics more important than ever before. With the 12,500-pallet position space at the new Cold Store facility, Maersk is aiming to make inroads into the large and growing demand for frozen, chilled, and ambient storage in the UAE.

Maersk will offer 24x7 B2B and B2C fulfilment operations, eCommerce solutions to retailers/distributors and FMCG brands, value-added services such as co-packing, labelling, and repacking, cross-docking and last-mile delivery to retail outlets. The facility will be equipped with advanced warehouse management system that will allow customers to have clear visibility at Purchase Order (PO) or SKU level.

The Cold Store facility, combined with the integrated logistics solutions offered by Maersk that include surface, air and ocean transportation, customs clearances, and supply chain management, will provide Maersk’s customers with the opportunity to move their goods seamlessly while dealing with a single logistics partner leading to potentially faster turnaround times, higher visibility, better control and more predictability of their supply chains.

Dubai Industrial City is part of TECOM Group’s portfolio of business districts that include Dubai Internet City, Dubai Media City, Dubai Studio City, Dubai Production City, Dubai Knowledge Park, Dubai International Academic City, Dubai Design District (d3), and Dubai Science Park.



A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains. As a global leader in shipping services, the company operates in more than 130 countries and employs over 100,000 people worldwide. Maersk is aiming to reach net zero emissions by 2040 across the entire business with new technologies, new vessels, and green fuels.



TECOM Group has been developing strategic, sector-focused business districts across the emirate of Dubai since 1999. TECOM Group is well-positioned to continue playing an integral role in cementing Dubai’s status as a global business and talent hub.

The TECOM Group portfolio consists of 10 business districts catering to 6 vital knowledge-based economic sectors, including design, education, manufacturing, media, science, and technology. The Group provides a varied and tailor-made leasing portfolio – which includes offices, co-working spaces, warehouses, and land – to over 9,500 customers and more than 105,000 professionals.