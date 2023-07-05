2023 July 5 09:57

Oktyabrskaya Railway’s car loadings rose 5.8% Y/Y to 51.8 million tonnes in January-June

Volume of loading increased by 2.1% in June



Loading of freight on the rail network of Oktyabrskaya Railway (OZD, a subsidiary of Russian Railways) totaled 51.8 million tonnes in January-June 2023, or a 5.8-percent gain on the same period a year earlier, the OZD press office said.



The six-month volume of freight loaded across the OZD rail network included: construction goods – 13 million tonnes (+ 12.9% year-on-year); iron and manganese ores – 12.3 million tonnes (+16%); crude oil and oil products – 5 million tonnes (-4.4%); chemical and mineral fertilizers – 11.8 million tonnes (-2.7%); cement – 511,800 tonnes (+9.8%); ferrous metals – 330,400 tonnes (+1.4%); grain – 74,800 tonnes (+25.3%).



Tariff freight rate in the first half of the year reached 91.3 billion tonne/km (+4.4% compared to Jan-June 2022), freight traffic, taking into account the run of empty cars – 116.7 billion tonne/km (+3.8%).



Loadings across the OZD network in June totaled 8.8 million tonnes of goods (+2.1%), the rail operator’s operational data showed.



The tariff freight rated in June 2023 was 14.9 billion tonne/km (+5.3% compared to June last year), the freight traffic, taking into account the run of empty cars, was 19 billion tonne/km (+4.2%).