2023 July 4 17:30

The Project 00216M chemical tanker Sergey Lvov delivered

The vessel was built at the dockyard of SCSSR's ASPO for Ilya Muromets





Photo credit: USC Telegram Messenger



An official acceptance / delivery / flag-hoisting ceremony was held at the dockyard Astrakhan Shipbuilding Production Association (ASPO) of the Southern Centre for Shipbuilding and Ship Repair (SCSSR, part of USC) for the chemical tanker of Project 00216M Sergey Lvov. The tanker was delivered to the customer AO Ilya Muromets, the USC said in its Telegram Messenger.



The ceremony was attended by Region Igor Babushkin, Governor of the Astrakhan Oblast, Alexander Babich, Director of the USC’ Sales and Contracting department, Anatoly Mishanov, Head of the Southern Center and other honored guests.



The chemical tanker is named after Sergey Lvov, the outstanding Astrakhan local historian, public figure, expert in the field of international relations, author of numerous publications on the history of Astrakhan.



The vessel of 00216M series will be used for the transportation of crude oil and oil products in bulk without restrictions on the flash point of vapors, of molasses, as well as hazardous liquid substances in bulk, including those requiring heating. The tanker can carry three types of cargo in one voyage.



Key particulars: LOA: 141 m; molded breadth: 16.7 m; depth: 6.0 m; DWT in fresh water with a draft of 3.60 m: about 5350 tonnes; DWT in sea water with a draft of 4.6 m (according to the summer load mark): about 7 900 tonnes; endurance: 15 days; cruising speed: about 10 knots; crew / number of seats - 12/13 people.



The acceptance / delivery certificate for the new vessel was signed by Dmitry Melnikov, Director General, AO Ilya Muromets and Alexander Yeshchenko, General Director of AO ASPO.



Image credit: USC Telegram Messenger