CMA CGM announces reshuffle of GTL service connecting Greece, Egypt, Turkey and Libya
CMA CGM reshuffles its GTL – GREECE TURKEY LIBYA EXPRESS service, which will now also include Egypt. The rotation duration is being extended from 21 days to 28 days to enhance coverage.
New features of GTL are the following:
Fleet: 4 x 1,200 TEU
Frequency: Weekly – 28-day rotation
Rotation: THESSALONIKI – PORT SAID EAST – BEIRUT – ISKENDERUN – MALTA – MISURATA –BINGAZI – MALTA – PIRAEUS – THESSALONIKI
Improving connectivity with Egypt among East Med countries
Adapting market opportunities for Reefer imports
Optimizing schedule with better flexibility
Starting on July 10th, 2023 with m/v "MAYFIELD"