2023 July 4 18:06

CMA CGM announces reshuffle of GTL service connecting Greece, Egypt, Turkey and Libya

CMA CGM reshuffles its GTL – GREECE TURKEY LIBYA EXPRESS service, which will now also include Egypt. The rotation duration is being extended from 21 days to 28 days to enhance coverage.

New features of GTL are the following:

Fleet: 4 x 1,200 TEU

Frequency: Weekly – 28-day rotation

Rotation: THESSALONIKI – PORT SAID EAST – BEIRUT – ISKENDERUN – MALTA – MISURATA –BINGAZI – MALTA – PIRAEUS – THESSALONIKI

Improving connectivity with Egypt among East Med countries

Adapting market opportunities for Reefer imports

Optimizing schedule with better flexibility

Starting on July 10th, 2023 with m/v "MAYFIELD"