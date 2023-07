2023 July 4 17:16

CMA CGM to launch TURAF EXPRESS service connecting Turkey, Malta and Algeria

CMA CGM announced the launch of TURAF EXPRESS service as from WEEK 29 between TURKEY | MALTA | ALGERIA.

Main features are the following:

Fleet : 3 vessels x 900/1,100 TEU

Rotation : ALIAGA / GEMLIK / IZMIT / ISTANBUL / MALTA / ALGER / ALIAGA

Frequency : WEEKLY

1st call ETD ALIAGA Tue. 18/07/2023 07:00 am | 1st call ETA ALGER Fri. 28/07/2023 04:00 am

Ocean TRANSIT TIME: Aliaga to Alger in 10 days | Istanbul to Alger in 7.5 days