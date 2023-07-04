Atomflot names Leonid Irlitsa as new Director General
Previously, he held the position of First Deputy General Director, Director of Shipping
Leonid Irlitsa was born on February 4, 1970. He has a higher education majoring in "Navigation", with professional qualifications in "Navigation Engineer". In 1992, he began his career joining Murmansk Shipping Company as a sailor. Two years later he was transferred to the Vaigach nuclear icebreaker as the 4th mate of the master. Leonid Irlitsa was appointed master of the Vaigach on June 1, 2015.
Leonid Irlitsa was transferred to the Office of the General Director to the position of Advisor to Atomflot in July 2018. Mr. Irlitsa was in charge of supervision of the creation of an automated control system for the Naval Operations Headquarters. Leonid Irlitsa was appointed as First Deputy General Director of Atomflot on September 2, 2019.