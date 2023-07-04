2023 July 4 14:32

Tallink Grupp publishes Q2 2023 results

Tallink Grupp has today announced its 2023 June and second quarter passenger and cargo statistics to the stock exchange. According to the figures published, in the second quarter of the financial year 2023 (April-June) the group transported 1,541,081 passengers, which is a 0.7% decrease compared to the same period last year (1,552,174 passengers in Q2 of 2022). The decrease was driven mostly due to chartering of vessels. In comparison to the period of Q2 of 2022, chartered vessels Silja Europa and Galaxy transported together more than 250, 000 passengers in total.

The number of cargo units transported by the group across the company’s regular routes in Q2 2023 decreased by 22.0% to 85,359 units (comparatively 109,380 in Q2 of 2022) and the number of passenger vehicles transported in Q2 2023 increased by 5.0% to 236,756 units compared to the same period last year (225,563 in Q2 2022).

In June 2023, the company transported a total of 592,887 passengers, which is a 1.3% decrease compared to June 2022 (600,488 passengers transported in June 2022). The decrease was driven mostly due to chartering of vessels. The number of cargo units transported decreased by 24.9% to 27,738 units (36,911 cargo units transported in June 2022) whilst the total number of passenger vehicles transported in June 2023 increased by 5.1% to 96,086 vehicles in the same comparison (91,421 passenger vehicles transported in June 2022). The decrease in passenger and cargo unit volumes experienced was driven mostly due to chartering of vessels.



Currently, the company has chartered out 7 of its fleet of 15 vessels, including four short-term and three long-term charter agreements.



